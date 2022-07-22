DA Davidson Trims Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price to $195.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

VMC stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

