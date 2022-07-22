VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

VICI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $208,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $175,815,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

