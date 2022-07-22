Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Terex (NYSE:TEX) a $37.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Up 1.0 %

Terex stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.