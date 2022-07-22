Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Under Armour by 171.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,580,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 41.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.