TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.89.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

