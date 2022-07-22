TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.89.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:TIXT opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.