Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Stephens

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.76.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

SYF opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.