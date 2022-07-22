Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TALO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Talos Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,487,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,724,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,296,898 shares of company stock worth $27,586,615 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,109,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,193,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $9,172,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

