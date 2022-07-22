Cowen Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.
Separately, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 86,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 31.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 156,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 94.6% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 488,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 237,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.