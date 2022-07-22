Cowen Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Separately, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 86,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 31.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 156,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 94.6% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 488,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 237,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

