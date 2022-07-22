Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

SI stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

