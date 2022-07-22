SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 152,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 11,287,118 shares.The stock last traded at $60.97 and had previously closed at $60.91.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 257,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

