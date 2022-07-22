Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 456,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 34,612,480 shares.The stock last traded at $2.63 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Further Reading

