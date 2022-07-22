Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Drops By 20.8%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCC shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 243,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.