Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 363,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 27,482,052 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $14.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Snap Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

