Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXP. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NXP opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

