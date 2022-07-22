Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 242,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 18,141,582 shares.The stock last traded at $40.77 and had previously closed at $40.87.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

