Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.58.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after buying an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after buying an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

