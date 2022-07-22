Short Interest in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Decreases By 19.4%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Akouos Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Akouos has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $13.69.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akouos

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akouos during the first quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

(Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

