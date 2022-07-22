Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,990.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,078.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,649 shares of company stock worth $73,567. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vince has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

