Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $281.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAR. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

