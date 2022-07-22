Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Decreases By 20.1%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 56.63% and a net margin of 52.43%.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

