Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 129,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 9,654,105 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $3,962,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.