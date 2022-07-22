Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 129,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 9,654,105 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $3,962,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

