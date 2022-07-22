LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,495,071 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $14.19.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.
The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $520,885. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company's stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $4,804,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
