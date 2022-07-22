LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,495,071 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $14.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $520,885. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $4,804,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

