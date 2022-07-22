Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JOF opened at $6.54 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

