Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 7.1%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 2,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,833,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,992,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 841,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.