Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 7.1%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 2,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,833,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,992,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 841,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
