Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 14,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,448,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Samsara Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $24,250,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

