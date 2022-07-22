Cigna (NYSE:CI) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $265.82 and last traded at $266.77. 5,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,065,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.