Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 6%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 3,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,876,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,588 shares of company stock worth $1,166,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 957,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 481.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,900 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 243,450 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

