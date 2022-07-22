Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.86. 6,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,500,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 34.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.