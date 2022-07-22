Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.86. 6,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,500,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 34.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

