Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 6.4%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.77. Approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,487,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Coupa Software Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $832,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $136,679,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $89,821,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

