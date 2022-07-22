Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 8.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 51,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,752,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

