TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.70. 12,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,690,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after purchasing an additional 642,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

