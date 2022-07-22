Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.62 and last traded at $73.62. Approximately 90 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 828,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.