Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 21,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,176,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

