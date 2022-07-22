Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 21,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,176,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Agenus Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.