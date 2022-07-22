Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 21,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,176,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Stories

