ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 3.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.29. 7,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,041,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

