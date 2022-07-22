Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.56 and last traded at $69.56. 2,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,447,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

