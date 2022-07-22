Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.56 and last traded at $69.56. 2,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,447,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

