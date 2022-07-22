Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Trading Up 6.2%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 18,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,932,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Senseonics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $634.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.88.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
