Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Evolus Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $69,600.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares in the company, valued at $452,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,305. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

