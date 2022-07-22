Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 7.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.93. 6,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

