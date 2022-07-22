Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 6%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 174,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,783,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Sundial Growers Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sundial Growers ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 210.98%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $17,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 149,412 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

