MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 6.6%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $303.22 and last traded at $303.22. Approximately 5,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,568,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MongoDB by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

