VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 3%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 2,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,107,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $816.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
