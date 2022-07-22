VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 3%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 2,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,107,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $816.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 829,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 189,436 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth $4,205,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $11,156,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of VEON by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,017 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

