Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Up 6.2%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.77 and last traded at $203.48. 7,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,626,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,995,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

