NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.61. 22,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,402,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

NOV Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NOV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

