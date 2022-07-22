HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading Up 6.3%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.12. Approximately 2,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,334,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
HashiCorp Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.82.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HashiCorp (HCP)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.