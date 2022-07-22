HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading Up 6.3%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.12. Approximately 2,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,334,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.82.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

