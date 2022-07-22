TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 2.8%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 53,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,730,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

