Hardy Reed LLC Sells 866 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $171.16 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.46.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

