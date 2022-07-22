Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $4.94 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.