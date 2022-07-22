Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $4.94 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

