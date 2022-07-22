10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Up 5.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $191.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

