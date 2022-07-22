Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $35.47

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

