Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $8.24

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.