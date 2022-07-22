Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $8.24

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.24.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.